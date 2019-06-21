Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Long-range plan: Garland’s shooting floored Cavs in workout

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Darius Garland showed the Cavaliers his range from 2,000 miles before they selected him in the NBA draft.

The Cavs selected the Vanderbilt point guard with the No. 5 overall pick Thursday night despite him playing in only five games before injuring his left knee. Garland was always on Cleveland’s radar, but the team became convinced that he was the right choice during a private workout last week in Los Angeles.

The team sent new coach John Beilein and his entire staff to watch Garland. Beilein was floored by the 19-year-old’s shooting ability and deep range, joking that Garland “was shooting the ball in Nashville and we were in California.”

The Cavs intend to play Garland alongside Collin Sexton, their first-round pick last season who had a solid rookie. Beilein said the tandem “will be beautiful together” and should be interchangeable on the floor.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

1:21 pm
Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

1:20 am
Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

11:28 pm
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director
Sports

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers
Sports

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat
Sports

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content