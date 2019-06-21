Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jerry Kelly lead hometown PGA Tour Champions event

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in his hometown American Family Insurance Championship.

Kelly played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31. He has three PGA Tour Champions victories after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

David Frost was a stroke back, and tournament host Steve Stricker was at 67 with Kirk Triplett, David Toms, Duffy Waldorf, Corey Pavin and Tom Gillis. John Daly topped the group at 68.

Defending champion Scott McCarron shot 71.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz opened with a 76 in his third tour start. The former Atlanta Braves star got into the field on a sponsor exemption.

