Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hannah Green has big early lead at Women’s PGA at Hazeltine

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia twice escaped trouble with par saves and shot 3-under 69, setting a daunting target at Hazeltine National with an early four-shot lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green thought luck was on her side when she holed a short-sided bunker shot for birdie near the end of her opening round.

Friday was even better. She holed a flop shot on No. 12 after hitting into the water to save par, and then got up-and-down from inside the hazard line on the 16th hole for another unlikely par.

She was at 7-under 137, four shots ahead of defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) among those who played early under a cloud cover.

Nelly Korda was five shots behind after a 70.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

1:21 pm
Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

1:20 am
Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

11:28 pm
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director
Sports

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers
Sports

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat
Sports

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content