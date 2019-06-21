Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia kicks WR Holloman off team after assault allegation

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has dismissed junior receiver Jeremiah Holloman from the football team after university police investigated an allegation that he punched and choked his girlfriend.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, after the G-Day spring game. It was reported to campus police earlier this month, but the woman did not want to pursue criminal charges so the case is inactive.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says “we expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It’s disappointing when this does not happen.”

According to the police report, the woman says she began arguing with Holloman after the spring game and called his brother to pick her up from his dorm room. While waiting for the brother to arrive, she reported “being grabbed around the throat and punched in the face” by Holloman.

Holloman was the leader among Georgia’s returning receivers. He had 24 catches for 418 yards with five touchdowns last season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

