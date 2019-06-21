Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Copa America: Uruguay midfielder Laxalt has hamstring injury

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay says midfielder Diego Laxalt has an injured left hamstring and could recover in time to play again in the Copa America.

Laxalt was hurt on Thursday in the 2-2 draw against Japan in Porto Alegre. He had to be replaced in the 27th minute, shortly after Japan scored its first goal at Arena Gremio.

Uruguay did not say when Laxalt may be available. Its last group match is on Monday against Chile. It needs at least a draw to advance.

Uruguay has already had to drop midfielder Matias Vecino after he was injured.

