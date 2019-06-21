Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Asian Games champ Keyhani banned for doping

MONACO (AP) — Asian Games steeplechase champion Hosein Keyhani has been banned for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says the Iranian runner has been banned four years over a positive test for stamina-booster EPO.

Keyhani is also disqualified from April’s Asian track and field championships, where he failed to defend the 3,000-meter steeplechase title he won in 2017, finishing fourth behind Bahraini champion John Kibet Koech.

Keyhani won the Asian Games gold medal in 2018 and the Asian indoor title in the 3,000 the same year.

The AIU also says that Indian distance runner Sanjeevhani Jadav has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance probenecid. She won Asian championships bronze in the 5,000 in 2017 and the 10,000 in April.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

1:20 am
Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

11:28 pm
US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, finishes atop group

US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, finishes atop group

11:02 pm
Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers
Sports

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat
Sports

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, finishes atop group
Sports

US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, finishes atop group

Scroll to top
Skip to content