AP source: Whiteside opts in for $27 million with Heat

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Hassan Whiteside has told the Miami Heat that he is exercising his $27.1 million player option for next season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither the Heat nor Whiteside announced the decision publicly.

Whiteside is entering the last season on a four-year, $98 million deal with Miami. He averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds last season, appearing in 72 games and starting 53 of those.

Whiteside will be the highest-paid player on the Heat next season. For his career, he’s averaged 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds over parts of seven seasons.

