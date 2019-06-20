Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Workers urge legislators to keep Santa Anita open

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Backstretch workers who walk, groom and care for racehorses at Santa Anita urged California legislators to keep the Southern California track open after the deaths of 29 horses since December.

An estimated 500 workers gathered Thursday at the track, toting handmade signs emphasizing their love of horses and the importance of being allowed to continue their livelihoods.

The workers expressed their support of new safety measures put in place since the string of deaths that has cast a pall over the historic track sitting at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains in Arcadia.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of track owner The Stronach Group, listened to the series of workers who stepped to a podium to speak. They were cheered loudly by their colleagues.

