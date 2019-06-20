Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Vancouver signs defenseman Alex Edler to 2-year extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defenseman Alex Edler has signed a two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks at an average salary of $6 million.

The 33-year-old Swede had 10 goals and 24 assists in 56 games last season. In 13 seasons with the Canucks, Edler has the most points among defensemen in franchise history.

General manager Jim Benning calls Edler the “cornerstone of our defense.” He adds in his statement Thursday that Edler is a “leader with tremendous experience” who “contributes to every part of our team game.”

Edler was selected to the NHL All-Star game in 2012. He has 31 points in 65 playoff games.

He was drafted by the Canucks in 2004. Edler played for Sweden at the 2014 Olympics and at two world championships.

Associated Press

