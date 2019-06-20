Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-DRAFT

Duke’s Williamson set to lead off NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA draft begins Thursday night with the Duke freshman Zion Williamson projected to go first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward was the biggest star the college level has seen in years, filling highlight reels with thunderous dunks and incomparable athleticism while becoming The Associated Press national player of the year.

Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke high-scoring freshman forward RJ Barrett are projected to follow Williamson in the top three picks, with the uncertainty starting with the No. 4 pick.

Other top lottery prospects include guards Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech and Cam Reddish of Duke; point guards Darius Garland of Vanderbilt and Coby White of North Carolina; and forward De’Andre Hunter from NCAA champion Virginia.

MLB-SCHEDULE

50-win Dodgers continue series against rival Giants

UNDATED (AP) _ Julio Urias comes out of the Dodgers’ bullpen tonight to make a spot start in place of Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur), who gets extra rest. Urias hasn’t pitched longer than three innings since April 18. Madison Bumgarner starts for San Francisco, seeking his first win against the rival Dodgers since Sept. 23, 2017.

The Dodgers became the first 50-win team in the majors with Wednesday night’s 9-2 trouncing of the Giants and improved to a big league-best 30-9 at home. The NL West leaders are tied with the 1977 club for the second-best start in Los Angeles history. It’s the first time since that year the team has compiled 50 wins by its 75th game.

Elsewhere in the majors Thursday:

_ The Baltimore Orioles have dropped a season-high eight in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 21-53. They’ll try to break the skid when they open a series at Seattle. Dylan Bundy will start for Baltimore. The right-hander has lost his last two starts and has made it past six innings only twice in 14 starts this season. Mariners manager Scott Servais says he will likely use an opener and then turn to lefty Wade LeBlanc.

_ Zac Gallen is set to make his major league debut when he starts for the Marlins in the finale of a four-game series at St. Louis. The 23-year-old righty was 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans, striking out 112 in 91 1/3 innings. Gallen might see some familiar faces at Busch Stadium. He was traded by the Cardinals to Miami in the deal for outfielder Marcell Ozuna after the 2017 season. St. Louis plans to reinstate veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright from the injured list. He strained his left hamstring running the bases June 9. He has two shutouts in 11 career starts against Miami.

_ Alex Bregman and the Astros have lost a season-most four straight as they open a four-game series between AL division leaders at Yankee Stadium. Houston was swept in Cincinnati this week, but former AL MVP Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) returned to the lineup after missing 35 games with a hamstring strain. He went 0 for 4 and grounded into a double play Wednesday. Big-hitting Gary Sánchez and the Yankees have won five in a row, capped by a sweep of the second-place Rays.

_ Swept in a doubleheader Wednesday at Washington, the Phillies try to rebound in the series finale behind Aaron Nola. The right-hander has hit a rough patch lately, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in three starts this month. The Nationals changed pitching plans, bumping Stephen Strasburg to Friday against the Braves. Erick Fedde will start instead. After losing three straight and seven of 10, Philadelphia is suddenly four games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

TENNIS-DEL POTRO INJURY

Del Potro to undergo surgery for fractured kneecap

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Juan Martin del Potro’s team says the Argentine player will undergo surgery for a fractured kneecap.

The injury forced the 12th-ranked Del Potro to withdraw from the Queen’s Club grass-court event on Wednesday.

Del Potro beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 in the first round, but finished the match with pain and swelling in his right knee after slipping near the net in the second set.

Team Delpo said in a statement Thursday that tests performed in London confirmed the fracture and that Del Potro will have the surgery in the coming days.

Del Potro had also fractured his right kneecap last year when he played against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters.

NFL-KRAFT-ISRAEL

Israel honors Patriots owner Kraft amid solicitation case

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is honoring New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the 2019 Genesis Prize for his philanthropy and commitment to combatting anti-Semitism.

Thursday’s gala ceremony in Jerusalem and his high-profile feting offers Kraft a welcome reprieve just four months after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor.

The 78-year-old billionaire businessman has vigorously battled the charges, and the case against him appears to be crumbling. He has pleaded innocent but also issued a written apology, expressing sorrow for hurting his family, friends and fans.

It’s unlikely to tarnish the celebration of his winning the “Jewish Nobel.” Kraft had lunch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will deliver the keynote speech at a lavish ceremony.

Kraft is the sixth winner of the prestigious $1 million prize.

NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-MATTHEWS-VIDEO GAME

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews on cover of “NHL 20” video game

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will be on the cover of the EA Sports video game “NHL 20.”

The 21-year-old forward was named as the featured player Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Says Matthews: “If you look at the long list of guys who have been on the cover, it’s pretty special company.”

The previous two covers featured Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Other cover athletes include Claude Giroux, Martin Brodeur, Eric Lindros and Mario Lemieux.

This year’s game introduces a “Signature Shots” feature replicating the most recognizable shot styles of some NHL stars. Matthews calls it a “pretty cool feature.”

“NHL 20” is available Sept. 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.