Update on the latest in sports:

^MLB SCHEDULE

Yanks complete Rays sweep

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees had added to their lead in the American League East by completing a three-game sweep of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Gary Sánchez smacked a three-run homer while the Yanks were chasing Blake Snell in the first inning of a 12-1 rout of the Rays. Snell surrendered six runs, two hits and four walks while retiring just one batter in the shortest start of his career.

The Yankees turned it into a laugher when Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres crushed a grand slam during a six-run seventh.

CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh) picked up his 250th career victory by limiting Tampa Bay to one run over six innings, helping the Bronx Bombers pick up their fifth straight win and move 3 ½ games ahead of the Rays.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Reds completed a three-game sweep by getting RBI singles by Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker with two out in the bottom of the ninth to complete a 3-2 comeback over the Astros. Michael Brantley’s two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna (oh-SOO’-nuh) was unable to close it out. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) returned to Houston’s lineup but couldn’t help the Astros avoid their fourth straight loss and first sweep of the season.

_ Eduardo Rodriguez spared the Red Sox’s bullpen by laboring through seven innings of a 9-4 victory at Minnesota. Rodriguez was reached for four runs and eight hits but stayed on the mound long enough to give Boston relievers a break following Tuesday’s 17-inning loss to the Twins. Brock Holt had three RBIs to help the Red Sox overcome homers by Willians Astudillo (as-too-DEE’-oh) and Max Kepler in the fourth inning.

_ Chris Taylor homered twice and Cody Bellinger added a solo shot as the Dodgers ripped the Giants, 9-2 to keep their 10-game lead over Colorado in the NL West. Taylor belted a three-run blast in the first inning and added a solo shot that made it 7-1 in the fifth. However, Los Angeles starter Rich Hill departed after one inning because of left forearm discomfort.

_ Ryan McMahon made up for his costly error by belting a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning to send the Rockies to a 6-4 win at Arizona. McMahon had three hits and three RBIs after his miscue allowed the Diamondbacks to take a 2-0 lead in the second. Jon Gray held the DBacks to one earned run over six innings, and Daniel Murphy homered in Colorado’s third win in four games.

_ The Cubs have taken over first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. The Cubs ended Lucas Giolito’s eight-game winning streak as Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s 7-3 decision over the White Sox. Giolito was reached for six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings for his first loss since April.

_ Franmil Reyes belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run blast as the Padres outslugged the Brewers, 8-7. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) had given Milwaukee a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer against his former team before San Diego completed a three-game sweep. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

_ The Braves are a major league-best 14-4 this month after Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 7-2 decision over the Mets. Freddie Freeman also hit an early two-run shot before singling and scoring on Donaldson’s blast. Pinch-hitter Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) added a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring before Atlanta increased its lead in the NL East to four games over Philadelphia.

_ The Nationals swept a twinbill from the Phillies. Patrick Corbin fanned eight while yielding four hits over seven innings of Washinton’s 6-2 victory in the opener. Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier each homered and provided an RBI double to help Corbin win for the first time in his last four starts. Scott Kingery homered for Philadelphia, his fifth in seven games.

_ The Nats completed the sweep with a 2-0 shutout of Philadelphia as Max Scherzer struck out 10 while giving up four hits over seven innings. Scherzer was pitching one day after suffering a broken nose when struck by a ball during a bunting drill. Dozier homered in both ends of the doubleheader as Washington improved to 16-7 in its last 23 games while dealing the Phils their seventh loss in nine contests.

_ The Cardinals pulled out a 2-1 win against the Marlins on Paul Goldschmidt’s solo homer in the 11th inning. Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the sixth for St. Louis, but Miguel Rojas tied it with a single in the eighth off reliever Carlos Martínez before the Redbirds won for the seventh time in 11 games. Cards starter Daniel Ponce de Leon was in line to get the win after yielding two hits over six shutout innings.

_ Mike Trout hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam as the Angels beat the Blue Jays, 11-6. Trout became the first Angel to drive in seven runs since Torii Hunter against Kansas City on July 4, 2010. Justin Upton also went deep for Los Angeles, which is 6-0 versus Toronto this season.

_ Jason Kipnis homered twice and the Indians won for the 10th time in 14 games by whipping the Rangers, 9-4. Kipnis and Roberto Pérez hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first that put Cleveland in control. Jordan Luplow (LOOP’-loh) had two hits and three RBIs in the victory.

_ Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Josh Phegley slammed a three-run homer as the Athletics whipped the Orioles, 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Bassitt won for the first time in more than three weeks, allowing two runs and two hits while fanning six over 5 2/3 innings. Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help Oakland deal Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

_ Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete the Pirates’ rally from a six-run deficit in an 8-7 triumph over the Tigers. The Tigers led 7-1 until Corey Dickerson laced a two-run double in the third, two innings before Starling Marte smacked a two-run homer. Brandon Dixon and Harold Castro went deep during Detroit’s five-run third.

_ The Mariners coasted to an 8-2 win over the Royals as Domingo Santana collected five RBIs while homering twice in a game for the third time this season. Santana and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give Seattle a 4-0 lead. Marco Gonzales won his third straight start and the M’s avoided an embarrassing series sweep in a matchup of last-place teams.

^MLB NEWS

Red Sox’ Velázquez back on injured list

UNDATED (AP) _ The Red Sox have put right-hander Hector Velázquez on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, a day after a recurrence of back trouble that sidelined him a few weeks ago.

Righty Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

In other MLB news:

_ Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb has been placed on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion symptoms, four days after he was hit on the back of the head by a line drive. Newcomb had passed a concussion test, and the Braves were hoping he would be back in the bullpen by Wednesday. But Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Newcomb felt uncomfortable after a light workout.

_ The White Sox have placed left-hander Manny Bañuelos (bahn-WAY’-lohs) on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte. The 28-year-old Bañuelos is 3-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 13 games, eight starts, in his first season with Chicago.

_ The Yankees have released right-hander Danny Farquhar, ending the reliever’s comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. Farquhar buckled during a game with Chicago on April 20, 2018, and was hospitalized until May 7. He became a free agent after the season and signed with New York on a minor league contract

^NBA-GRIZZLIES-JAZZ TRADE

Grizzlies reportedly trade Conley to Jazz

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have traded veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen.

Conley is the Grizzlies’ all-time leader with 788 games played, averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 assists. He’s coming off one of his finest seasons, providing 21.1 points and 6.4 assists a game after missing much of the previous season due to injury.

The deal reportedly also gives Memphis the 23rd overall pick in Thursday night’s draft.

^NHL NEWS

Kucherov among big winners at NHL awards show

UNDATED (AP) _ The NHL has handed out its annual awards in Las Vegas.

Lightning forward and NHL scoring champ Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) has received the Hart Trophy as the league’s most outstanding player. Kucherov also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, as voted by members of the Players’ Association.

Calgary’s Mark Giordano became a first-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

The Calder Trophy winner as Rookie of the year was Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson.

Islanders bench boss Barry Trotz took home the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and Boston’s Don Sweeneyiwas the GM of the year.

The Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy went to Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHF’-skee) as the No. 1 goaltender.

Ryan O’Reilly came away with the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward, one week after he captured the Conn Smythe (smyth) Trophy as playoff MVP after helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov was given the Lady Byng Trophy, which goes to the player exhibiting sportsmanship and gentlemanly play combined with playing ability.

Islanders netminder Robin Lehner received the Masterton Trophy to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Nashville forward Wayne Simmonds was the winner of the Mark Messier Trophy, awarded annually to the player that exemplifies great leadership qualities both on and off the ice.

The King Clancy Trophy went to Minnesota’s Jason Zucker for humanitarian contribution to hockey.

In other NHL news:

_ The Flyers have signed newly-acquired center Kevin Hayes to a seven-year, $50 million contract, making him the team’s third highest-paid player with an average salary of $7.14 million per season. Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points in 71 games last season with the Rangers and Jets.

_The Ducks have bought out the contract of former NHL MVP Corey Perry after 14 seasons with the franchise. Perry has spent his entire career with the Ducks and ranks first in club history with 988 games played and third with 776 points.

_ A group led by Blues chairman Tom Stillman now owns 100 percent of the reigning Stanley Cup champions following approval by the league Board of Governors. The group has purchased the remaining shares of the team from Sports Capital Holdings, which owned the Blues from 2006-2012.

_ Alex Meruelo has been approved by the Board of Governors as the new majority owner of the Coyotes. Commissioner Gary Bettman also reaffirmed the NHL’s belief that the Coyotes need a downtown arena for the troubled franchise to have a future in Phoenix.

_ The NHL announced the draft is returning to Montreal in 2020 for the 27th time and first since 2009.

BASEBALL-COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Louisville, Tech, Vandy win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Auburn and Florida State have been eliminated in the College World Series by losing on Wednesday.

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a first-inning homer and Louisville scored three times on just one hit in the fourth before completing a 5-3 win against the Tigers in a game that was suspended by rain on Tuesday. Two Louisville relievers survived anxious moments to hold Auburn to two runs over five innings.

Brian Klein hit the tiebreaking home run for Texas Tech in a 4-1 victory over the Seminoles. FSU coach Mike Martin heads into retirement with 2,029 career wins, the most by any coach in any college sport.

The other CWS game of the day had Kumar Rocker following up his no-hitter in the super regionals by carrying a shutout into the sixth inning of Vanderbilt’s 6-3 victory over Mississippi State. Stephen Scott collected four RBIs with a solo homer and a three-run blast.