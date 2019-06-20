Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UMKC accepts invitation to return to Summit League

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas has accepted an invitation to return to the Summit League.

UMKC said Thursday it has notified the Western Athletic Conference of its intention to withdraw after the end of the upcoming academic year, its seventh in the league. The school will begin play in the Summit League in the 2020-21 academic year.

“We’re thankful to the WAC and their commitment to Division I excellence. We accepted the invitation to return to the Summit League because, after careful review, we believe it will help us achieve our goals,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a statement.

UMKC will give the Summit League 10 schools, joining Denver; Purdue University Fort Wayne; North Dakota; North Dakota State; Nebraska Omaha; Oral Roberts; South Dakota; South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to have the UMKC Roos back in the Summit League,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. “We are looking forward to the 2020-21 season.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Iannetta drives in 2 in 10th, Rockies sweep D-backs

Iannetta drives in 2 in 10th, Rockies sweep D-backs

6:08 pm
USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

5:06 pm
Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

1:19 pm
Iannetta drives in 2 in 10th, Rockies sweep D-backs
Sports

Iannetta drives in 2 in 10th, Rockies sweep D-backs

USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Sports

USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain
Sports

Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

Scroll to top
Skip to content