Trail Blazers select Nassir Little with 25th pick

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers selected North Carolina forward Nassir Little with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

In Little, the Blazers added wing depth to their team with the 6-foot-7 wing. Little was one of the final players left in the Green Room, but he eventually found his way to a playoff team.

Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in his lone season at North Carolina.

The Blazers have two forwards hitting free agency this summer: Al-Farouq Aminu (unrestricted) and Jake Layman (restricted).

The Blazers are fresh off their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 19 years.

Associated Press

