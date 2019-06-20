Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sweden sends princess, prime minister to 2026 Olympic vote

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is sending its heir to the throne and head of government to Switzerland to support its bid in the 2026 Winter Olympics host vote on Monday.

The Stockholm-Are 2026 campaign says Crown Princess Victoria — “the nation’s most popular public figure” — will join the delegation in Lausanne.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will also be part of the lobbying effort competing against an Italian bid centered on Milan and the Cortina d’Ampezzo ski resort.

Sweden’s bid based in the capital and ski venues including the Alpine resort of Are also includes a sliding sports track across the Baltic Sea in Sigulda, Latvia.

The mayor of the Latvian town also will help lobby around 85 International Olympic Committee members who will pick the 2026 host.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

1:20 am
AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

11:28 pm
McMahon drives in 3, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 6-4

McMahon drives in 3, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 6-4

11:09 pm
Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies
Sports

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz
Sports

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

McMahon drives in 3, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 6-4
Sports

McMahon drives in 3, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 6-4

Scroll to top
Skip to content