Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon take early lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Armour and Bronson Burgoon shot 64s to share the early first-round lead at the Travelers Championship.

Burgoon birdied four of his first six holes, and Armour birdied seven of his final 14 in drizzle and fog Thursday morning at TPC River Highlands.

Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay was part of a group at 66. Cantlay started on the back nine and was tied for the lead when his tee shot landed in water on the par-3 eighth hole, leading to a double bogey.

Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up showing at the U.S. Open, had a 71.

Two-time champion Phil Mickelson, 2012 winner Marc Leishman and 2017 champion Jordan Spieth were grouped in afternoon play.

Associated Press

