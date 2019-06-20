Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reeve, Hughes, Rizzotti named assistant coaches for Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. women’s national basketball team is keeping its coaching staff intact for the Olympics.

World Cup assistants Dan Hughes, Cheryl Reeve and Jen Rizzotti will return for the Tokyo Games next summer.

The trio helped head coach Dawn Staley guide the U.S. to a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup last fall and will try to help the Americans win an unprecedented seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Staley says: “Chemistry was an important part of our success at the 2018 World Cup, and we worked well together.”

Hughes is returning to the Seattle Storm bench after being diagnosed with cancer in April. Reeve has led the Minnesota Lynx to a 4-5 record this year despite missing four of five starters from last season’s team. Rizzotti helped George Washington reach the NCAA Tournament last season. Staley coaches South Carolina.

