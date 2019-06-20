Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Point taken: Cavs select Garland with No. 5 pick in draft

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers used the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft on point guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games at Vanderbilt because of a knee injury

Garland suffered torn meniscus in his left knee during a Nov. 23 game and underwent season-ending surgery. The 19-year-old might have salvaged his freshman year, but decided to focus on getting ready for the draft.

The Cavs will pair Garland in the backcourt with Collin Sexton, a lottery pick in 2018 who shook off a slow start to have a strong rookie season. Sexton played point last season, but is considered more of a shooting guard.

Cleveland is in rebuilding mode following a 19-63 season, and the Garland-Sexton tandem may help accelerate the process.

Garland’s stock has risen in recent weeks and the Cavs came away impressed after attending a private workout in Los Angeles.

The Cavs also have the 26th pick.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

