Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Panthers expect to hear Roberto Luongo’s plans soon

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers expect to hear soon what veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo’s plans are regarding next season and beyond.

The 40-year-old Luongo has been in the NHL for 19 seasons and is contemplating retiring, returning or perhaps starting next season on long-term injury reserve because of hip issues.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says it will be “a very difficult decision after such an illustrious career” for Luongo.

The Panthers are expected to pursue a starting goalie in free agency regardless, with Sergei Bobrovsky believed to be their top target at that position. It’s expected that Luongo will advise the team of his plans before free agency starts on July 1.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

1:19 pm
Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

1:20 am
AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

11:28 pm
Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain
Sports

Rockies put Story on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies
Sports

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz
Sports

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

Scroll to top
Skip to content