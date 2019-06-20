Golden Spike: De Grasse wins 200, Miller-Uibo fastest 300

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Canadian Andre De Grasse won the men’s 200-meter race at the Golden Spike meet on Thursday, holding off a challenge from American sprinter Christian Coleman.

De Grasse used a strong finish to win in 19.91 seconds on a wet track following heavy rain. Coleman timed 19.97 in his first 200 of the season.

Olympic 400-meter champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the rarely contested women’s 300 meters in a world’s best time of 34.41 seconds. The Bahamian sprinter beat the previous fastest time of 35.30, which was set by Mexican Anna Guevara in Mexico City in 2003.

Also at the IAAF World Challenge meeting, American Mike Rodgers won the men’s 100 in 10.04, edging De Grasse by 0.01. Another American, Sam Kendricks, cleared 5.93 meters to win the men’s pole vault.

Also, Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba won the men’s long jump with a leap of 8.32 meters.

