Delle Donne’s 29 points, 11 rebounds lead Mystics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 19 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-72 on Thursday night.

Delle Donne scored 10 of Washington’s first 21 points and the Mystics led 30-19 at the end of the first quarter. She had 16 points at the break as Washington led 51-39 after being ahead by as many as 15. Washington opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first seven points for a 79-61 advantage to put the game away.

Tianna Hawkins scored 15 points, and Kristi Toliver had 13 points and seven assists for Washington (6-3), which routed Los Angeles to open up its four-game road trip. The Mystics shot 53% overall, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and made all 13 free-throw attempts.

A’ja Wilson scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Las Vegas (4-4), which had a two-game winning streak end. Liz Cambage added 14 points and six rebounds.