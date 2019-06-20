David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz has been charged with drug and firearm possession in New Jersey.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark announced the indictment Thursday for Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz.

The 25-year-old also faces state charges in New Jersey in connection with two armed robberies in 2017.

No attorney information is listed for the Reading, Pennsylvania, man.

Dominican authorities announced the arrest of Ferreira-Cruz last week. They arrested an 11th person Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The former Boston Red Sox star is in Boston recovering from surgery.

Authorities said Wednesday the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that a friend accompanying Ortiz was the intended target.