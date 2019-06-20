Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Copa America organizers say attendances higher than in 2015

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — South America’s soccer governing body CONMEBOL says the average attendance at Copa America games in Brazil is 15% higher than four years ago in Chile.

CONMEBOL was reacting to concern over the number of empty seats at games in five host cities of the tournament.

Organizers said Thursday the average attendance for the first eight games in Brazil was 29,500, compared to 25,000 for the first week of competition in Chile.

The cheapest ticket to watch a match costs 120 Brazilian reals (nearly $30). Organizers said that price is 10% more expensive than in Chile.

