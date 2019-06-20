Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cavalier owner Dan Gilbert out of hospital after stroke

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been released from a Detroit-area hospital nearly a month after suffering a stroke.

Quicken Loans president CEO Jay Farner says Gilbert was discharged Wednesday from Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. He’ll be recovering at an in-patient rehabilitation center. The 57-year-old Gilbert was hospitalized on May 26 after the stroke.

Farner says Gilbert is “looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program” and wants to continue “the progress he has made over the last several weeks.”

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005. He founded Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest online mortgage lender. He’s built a billion dollar business empire with numerous company holdings in Ohio and Michigan.

One of Gilbert’s last public appearances was introducing new Cleveland and former coach John Beilein. The Cavs have the No. 5 and 26 picks in the NBA draft.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

