Bucks prepare for free agency after dealing sole draft pick

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA draft came and went without the Milwaukee Bucks adding a player to its roster.

Milwaukee drafted Kevin Porter Jr. of Southern California with the 30th overall pick Thursday night, but that selection is expected to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks and Pistons agreed to a trade that will send Jon Leuer to Milwaukee in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick. Cleveland then struck a deal with the Pistons for that pick.

The trades are not official until the new league year starts July 6.

Milwaukee, which lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals, now sets its sights on building a roster for next season.

All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

___

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports