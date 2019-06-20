Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brother killed, Grambling football player hurt in shooting

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A teen has been killed, while a Grambling State University football player and third unnamed person have been injured in a shooting at a suburban New Orleans playground.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde tells the News Star of Monroe that deputies found 19-year-old Keyon Clark dead Wednesday night when they arrived at Frank Lemon Playground in Metairie.

Clark’s older brother, Grambling wide receiver Darrell “D.J.” Clark, was hospitalized. A third unnamed person was also shot and hospitalized.

Darrell Clark’s former high school coach, Jeremy Ledlow, tells WDSU-TV that the brothers were playing basketball when both were shot. Grambling tight ends coach Darrell Kitchen says Clark is expected to recover.

Both Clarks were standout high school wide receivers.

Rivarde says deputies hope to make an arrest Thursday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

