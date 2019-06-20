Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bears sign sixth-round pick CB Duke Shelley to 4-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract.

The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury.

With the move announced Thursday, the Bears have all five draft picks under contract. Running back David Montgomery (third round), receiver Riley Ridley (fourth round), running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. (seventh round) and cornerback Stephen Denmark (seventh round) previously signed.

