AP Top 25 Podcast: Too much strength of schedule talk

Just about every college football argument eventually gets around to somebody exclaiming: “Y’all ain’t played nobody.”

But has all the talk about strength of schedule gotten mind-numbing instead of helpful?

In the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Steve Godfrey of SB Nation joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about strength of schedule and all the problems that come with over emphasizing it.

Godfrey and Russo also discuss why college football needs to think nationally even as the power concentrates in the Southeast.

Plus, rehashing the Alabama-Clemson national championship game. Why it’s interesting to dig into the blowout, but why it really doesn’t matter.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

AP source: Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz

McMahon drives in 3, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 6-4

