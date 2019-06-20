Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ajax extends contract of coach Erik ten Hag

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax has extended the contract of manager Erik ten Hag after he guided the Amsterdam club to its best season in years.

Ajax announced Thursday that Ten Hag’s deal has been extended two years until June 2022. Financial details were not released.

Ten Hag joined Ajax in January 2018 and last season led a talent-packed young team to the Dutch league and cup double and also the semifinals of the Champions League.

Associated Press

