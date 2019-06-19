Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Nationals say that Max Scherzer’s status and the Nats’ pitching plan for Wednesday’s doubleheader against Philadelphia is still to be determined. Scherzer has a broken nose after fouling a ball off his face during batting practice yesterday. Scherzer was attempting a bunt when he redirected a pitch off his face.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of the day-night doubleheader.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ A battle of Cy Young Award-winning left-handers is set for this afternoon at Yankee Stadium with Rays ace Blake Snell facing off against veteran CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh). New York beat Tampa Bay 6-3 Tuesday night to extend its American League East lead to 2 1/2 games.

_ Giants lefty Drew Pomeranz has been better in his last two starts than in his previous 10 when he had an 8.08 ERA. He’s up against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill tonight. Hill has dominated against the Giants since arriving in L.A., going 6-1 with a 1.81 ERA. The Dodgers routed the Giants Tuesday night 9-0.

_ Tyler Mahle starts for Cincinnati, coming off his shortest stint of the season, just 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Texas on last week. Gerrit Cole, who leads the majors with 140 strikeouts is in for Houston. Tuesday night, the Reds held on for a 4-3 victory over the Astros that clinched their first series win in nearly a month.

_ Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitches for the Red Sox at Minnesota. Rodriguez matched his longest start of the season in his most recent outing, going seven innings in a win at Baltimore. He’s won three of his last four starts. Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson is looking to build off his best start of the season. The Minnesota veteran threw eight shutout innings and allowed just two hits in a win against Kansas City his last time out.

_ Diamondbacks veteran Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) makes his first start since taking a no-hitter into the seventh against Washington. Greinke allowed an infield single leading off that inning and was pulled after 7 1/3 innings due to a rain delay, then said the no-hitter wouldn’t have mattered much to him anyway. Greinke is set to share the mound with Colorado righty Jon Gray.

_ Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt starts the series finale this afternoon against Baltimore. Bassitt has one win in two starts against the Orioles. Baltimore plans to use right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis as an opener, with Josh Rogers to follow. Oakland hit six home runs overall last night in a 16-2 rout of the Orioles.

_ Brewers right-hander Zach Davies is scheduled to start the series finale this afternoon against the Padres. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four career starts against Milwaukee. Padres left-hander Matt Strahm looks to snap a streak of three straight losses.

_ Royals right-hander Brad Keller tries to stop a run of seven losses in eight appearances since April 22 when he faces the Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales. Gonzales is looking for his third straight win since stopping a six-game losing streak.

_ The Detroit Tigers expect Jordan Zimmerman to make his first start since April 25 after recovering from a strained right elbow. He’ll throw against the Pirates’ Trevor Williams, who is returning from a month long stay on the injured list with a strained right side when he makes his 10th start of the season. Williams is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts against Detroit.

_ Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney is winless in four starts since being activated off the injured list. Heaney missed the first 51 games of the season because of a sore elbow. He’ll throw against Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who has lost seven straight decisions.

_ Atlanta left-hander Max Fried will look to snap out of his slump when he faces New York lefty Steven Matz. Fried got off to a brilliant start for the Braves this season, but he’s surrendered 17 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings over his last four starts. The Mets routed the first-place Braves 10-2 Tuesday night.

_ White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) looks to continue his win streak when he faces struggling Cubs left-hander Jon Lester tonight. Giolito is 8-0 with a sparkling 0.94 ERA in his last eight starts. Lester surrendered a season-high three homers in a loss to the Dodgers last Thursday. The Sox beat the Cubs 3-1 Tuesday night.

_ Indians Right-hander Adam Plutko will try to win his third consecutive start. He allowed four earned runs over 12 innings in the last two. He’ll throw against the Rangers’ Joe Palumbo, who is being recalled from Double-A Frisco for his second career start. Tuesday night, the Indians had four home runs to overwhelm the Rangers 10-3.

_ The Marlins’ Trevor Richards will make his third career start against St. Louis. He’ll pitch against the Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will be making his first career start against Miami. Miami beat the Cardinals 6-0 in seven scoreless innings Tuesday night.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees in an unusual roster cruch

UNDATED (AP) _ With Aaron Judge nearing a return from the injured list, the Yankees are facing an unusual roster crunch. Judge could be back in the Bronx any day, and Cameron Maybin would be a most logical option to get cut on his return — except Maybin has been the club’s hottest hitter, homering Tuesday in his fourth consecutive game. Maybin can’t be optioned to Triple-A, so keeping him would likely require the Yankees to go short-handed in the bullpen instead.

And, for more MLB news:

_ Major League Baseball said it was inappropriate for the umpires’ union to comment on Manny Machado’s one-game suspension for his conduct following his ejection for arguing a called third strike Saturday. The MLB Umpires Association tweeted about the ban Tuesday, criticizing Machado for “VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone’s safety.” The tweet featured the hashtags #Violence, #TemperTantrum and #NotTolerated and others. MLB said in a statement it does “not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association.” MLB also said it was “inappropriate” to compare Machado’s outburst to the “extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.” Machado declined comment on the tweet. He is appealing the suspension.

_The Cubs plan to move slowly with Kyle Hendricks after tests confirmed the right-hander is dealing with a shoulder impingement. Hendricks was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.