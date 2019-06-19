Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Up to 70 Russian athletes could face doping charges

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian anti-doping agency says the number of athletes accused of receiving banned treatments from a doctor could rise to 70.

The agency, known as RUSADA, said last week it would file cases against 33 athletes from numerous sports suspected of receiving banned intravenous infusions.

RUSADA chief executive Yuri Ganus says that is just the “first package” of cases and a planned second package could take the number to 70.

The cases are all linked to a sports academy in central Russia’s Chuvashia region, a major center for track and field.

They come as Russia seeks to have its ban from international track and field lifted in time to field a full team at the world championships in September and October.

