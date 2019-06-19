Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rays’ Cy Young winner Snell chased by Yankees after 1 out

NEW YORK (AP) — Rays left-hander Blake Snell was pulled Wednesday after one out against the New York Yankees in one of the worst outings ever by a Cy Young Award winner.

Snell walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs in the shortest start of his career. Gary Sánchez drove in three with his 21st homer, and reliever Colin Poche allowed three inherited runners to score after Snell exited.

The left-hander is the first reigning Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in a start, according to STATS. His previous short outing was one-plus inning against the Yankees on Sept. 26, 2017.

New York is attempting to sweep a three-game home series against the Rays and stretch its AL East lead to 3 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia — a 2007 Cy Young winner — was trying for his 250th career victory.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content