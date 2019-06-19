Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

PSV Eindhoven draws Basel in Champions League qualifying

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Former European champion PSV Eindhoven has been drawn to face Basel in Champions League qualifying.

As Dutch league runner-up, PSV starts at the same preliminary stage as eventual semifinalist Ajax did last year.

The 1988 European Cup champions were edged in a tight title race by Ajax, which enters in the next qualifying round in August.

PSV hosts Basel on July 23 or 24, and the return game is in Switzerland on July 30 or 31.

In the other pairing of league runners-up, Viktoria Plzen will face Olympiakos.

Among 10 pairings of league champions, 1967 European Cup champion Celtic or Sarajevo will play Nomme Kalju or Shkendija. Red Star Belgrade, the 1991 champion, or Suduva will play HJK Helsinki or Torshavn.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content