Police find missing former NFL running back Rod Smart safe

Former NFL running back Rod Smart has been found safe after missing for the last six days, according to Lancaster County police in South Carolina.

Smart, who earned notoriety when he wore “He Hate Me” on the back of his XFL jersey in 2001, “has been located and he is safe at this time,” the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day police had asked the public for help in finding Smart after he did not get in touch with anyone and hadn’t been seen in six days.

The 42-year-old Smart played for the Eagles and Panthers during his five-year NFL career.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

