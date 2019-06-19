Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Phillies reliever Pat Neshek exits with apparent injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek has left an appearance against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury.

Neshek exited with a 2-0 count on Trea Turner in the eighth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night. The submarine right-hander gave up a solo home run to Victor Robles and retired the other two hitters he faced. It was unclear what happened to Neshek, who was replaced by right-hander JD Hammer.

Neshek entered 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 19 games. He came off the injured list Sunday after missing more than three weeks with a shoulder strain.

