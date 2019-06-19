Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nikola Vlasic signs for CSKA Moscow on 5-year deal

MOSCOW (AP) — CSKA Moscow has signed attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic from Everton after he spent last season on loan with the Russian club.

The 21-year-old Croat endeared himself to CSKA fans by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid in Moscow in October. He finished with eight goals from 31 games for the season.

CSKA says Vlasic has signed a five-year deal through 2024.

Vlasic joined Everton in 2017 from Dinamo Zagreb and played 19 games the following season before being loaned to CSKA.

He has played five times for Croatia, including in the 3-2 Nations League win over Spain in November.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content