NHL hands out its trophies at annual Awards Show in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The biggest names in hockey are at the Mandalay Bay Events Center for the annual NHL Awards show.

The NHL hands out its regular-season trophies Wednesday night at a star-studded event hosted by Kenan Thompson and featuring presenters ranging from Canadian game show host Alex Trebek to St. Louis Blues superfan Jon Hamm.

The finalists for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player are Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby and Edmonton center Connor McDavid.

