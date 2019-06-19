Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Neymar loses appeal against 3-game Champions League ban

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has rejected an appeal by Paris Saint-Germain against Neymar’s three-match Champions League ban in a case that can now go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA says its appeals panel confirmed the ban on Neymar for “insulting match officials” after PSG was eliminated by Manchester United in March.

After the match, Neymar published profane comments about video review officials who helped give United a stoppage-time penalty in the 3-1 victory.

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, said the video assistant referees “do not understand football.”

The UEFA ruling means Neymar will miss half of the six Champions League group games next season.

PSG and Neymar have 10 days to file an appeal at CAS.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content