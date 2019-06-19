Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New York Islanders hire Jim Hiller an assistant coach

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have hired Jim Hiller as an assistant coach.

The Islanders announced the addition to Barry Trotz’s staff Wednesday.

Hiller spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2014-15 season. A veteran of 63 NHL games, he coached for 10 years in the Western Hockey League, including a stint as head coach of the Tri-City Americans from 2009-14.

