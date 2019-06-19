Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to start despite broken nose

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, a day after breaking his nose during batting practice.

Scherzer was injured Tuesday when he took a ball off his face while attempting a bunt. The team says a CT scan was negative.

Manager Dave Martinez says Scherzer was “very adamant” about pitching despite a bruise around his right eye.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner will pitch the second game of the Nationals’ day-night doubleheader. He is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

