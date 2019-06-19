Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NASCAR denies Chastain appeal of disqualification at Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — NASCAR has denied Ross Chastain’s appeal after his race-winning truck was disqualified following a postrace inspection at Iowa Speedway over the weekend.

National Motorsports Appeals Panelist Bryan Moss heard Chastain’s appeal and chose to uphold the original penalties assessed by NASCAR for the No. 44 being too low.

Chastain’s disqualification was the first under strict new rules put in place this season to deter cheating.

Chastain’s misfortune gave the victory to Brett Moffitt and Chastain will be scored as if he finished last in addition to his victory and bonus points being stripped away.

