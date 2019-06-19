Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mats Hummels agrees to return to Dortmund from Bayern Munich

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Former Germany defender Mats Hummels is returning to Borussia Dortmund from league rival Bayern Munich.

Dortmund says it has “reached an agreement in principle” for the transfer, which will go ahead subject to a medical test.

The clubs agreed not to disclose the details of the deal. Kicker magazine reports that Dortmund has agreed to pay up to 38 million euros ($42.5 million) including bonuses for the 30-year-old defender, who joined Bayern from Dortmund for a reported 35 million euros in 2016.

Hummels played 118 competitive games for Bayern, scoring eight goals. He won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons at the club, and the German Cup in May.

Hummels won the league with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, when he also claimed a domestic double. He was team captain when he left for Bayern.

Dortmund, which finished runner-up to Bayern after squandering a nine-point lead, has already signed Germany internationals Nico Schultz and Julian Brandt and Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard ahead of the new season.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content