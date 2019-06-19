Marketing firm files its own lawsuit against Williamson, CAA

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — There’s a second lawsuit in the marketing fight over former Duke star Zion Williamson.

Prime Sports Marketing LLC and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit Wednesday in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract.

It cites numerous claims, including accusing Creative Artists Agency LLC of interfering with Prime Sports’ deal with Williamson. It seeks $100 million in in punitive damages against Williamson, CAA and two CAA employees.

Williamson signed with Prime Sports in April before hiring a player agent, but filed a lawsuit last week in North Carolina to terminate that five-year contract after moving to CAA in May.

This lawsuit comes a day before Williamson was set to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports