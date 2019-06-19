Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dodgers’ Hill leaves game after 1 inning against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers left his start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning because of left forearm discomfort Wednesday night.

The left-hander retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts. He has 993 career strikeouts.

Hill came out to the mound to begin the second inning and a trainer soon followed. Manager Dave Roberts visited Hill, who then walked off. He was replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA and has won four straight dating to May 17.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

1:20 am
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

10:44 pm
Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

10:42 pm
Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Sports

Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
Sports

Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight
Sports

Vibes Narrowly Win Fourth Straight

Scroll to top
Skip to content