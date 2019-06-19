Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dan Hughes set to resume coaching Seattle Storm

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes is back as the head coach of the team after stepping away for the first month of the season because of cancer.

Hughes first game will be Friday against Los Angeles. Seattle plays eight of its next nine games at home.

The 64-year-old veteran coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent successful surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The procedure was performed by Dr. Amir Bastawrous at the Swedish First Hill Campus in Seattle.

The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as the head coach.

Seattle was missing reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, who is out for the season after rupturing her Achilles tendon while playing for the Russian club Dynamo Kursk in the EuroLeague Women championship game in Hungary. The Storm also have been playing without Sue Bird, who underwent knee surgery last month and is out indefinitely.

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Associated Press

Associated Press

