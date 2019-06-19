Colombia scores late to edge Qatar 1-0 in Copa America

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
SAO PAULO (AP) — Duvan Zapata scored with an 86th-minute header off a perfect cross by James Rodriguez to give Colombia a 1-0 win over guest Qatar and a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa America on Wednesday.

After squandering many scoring opportunities and being held by a great performance by Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, Colombia broke through when Rodriguez found Zapata making a run behind Qatar defenders inside the area. He headed the ball over Sheeb, finding the far corner.

Colombia had a goal disallowed for offside a few minutes into the match, and early in the second half it had a penalty kick reversed by video review.

Colombia reached six points from two matches in Group B, while Qatar stayed with one point. Paraguay, which plays its second match against Argentina later Thursday in Belo Horizonte, also has one point, one more than Argentina.

The Colombians were coming off an impressive win over Argentina in the opener, while Qatar drew with Paraguay after trailing by two goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

