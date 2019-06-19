Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Anaheim Ducks buy out contract of former MVP Corey Perry

The Anaheim Ducks have bought out the contract of former NHL MVP Corey Perry after 14 seasons with the franchise.

The Ducks announced the move Wednesday. General manager Bob Murray called it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my 44 years in the NHL.”

Perry has spent his entire career with the Ducks, becoming the franchise leader with 988 games played. He is the third-leading scorer in team history with 776 points, and his 372 goals rank second.

Perry won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2011.

Perry has been a teammate and frequent linemate of Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf for their entire careers. They won the Stanley Cup together in 2007.

