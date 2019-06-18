Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

NEW YORK (AP) _ Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to come off the injured list for a home game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stanton has been sidelined since March 31 with biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. Stanton re-joins a stacked lineup that just added DH Edwin Encarnación via trade, and star Aaron Judge is expected to return from a left oblique strain in the next few days as well. Last night, the Yankees beat the Rays 3-0 to increase their slim lead in the American League East.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Padres are set to debut yet another top pitching prospect, this time sending Logan Allen out against Milwaukee for his first big league start at home. The 22-year-old was acquired in a deal that sent Craig Kimbrel to Boston in 2015, and he’s since emerged as one of baseball’s best left-handed pitching prospects. San Diego already has strong contributions from youngsters Chris Paddack, Eric Lauer, Joey Lucchesi and Nick Margevicius— a group of starters all 26 or younger.

_ The Dodgers will throw leftie Clayton Kershaw against the Giants’ right-hander Shaun Anderson, who will be making his seventh career start. Kershaw took the loss against the Giants on the road June 7. Last night, San Francisco defeated first-place Los Angeles 3-2 in the opener of a four-game set between the National League West rivals.

_ Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros tonight and is 1-0 in three June starts with a 2.95 ERA. He allowed two runs in six innings of his only career start against the Reds. The Reds will throw Anthony DeSclafani, who has never faced the Astros. Last night Cincinnati got the better of Houston with a 3-2 victory in a reunion of once-familiar foes that rarely play each other anymore.

_ The Tigers had a day off while traveling to Pittsburgh for a two-game visit. Daniel Norris is scheduled to pitch the opener for the Tigers. Right-hander Mitch Keller will start for Pittsburgh.

_ Two NL East rivals, the Phillies and the Nationals, intend to send their scheduled starters from last night’s rainout tonight. Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will face Washington for the second time this season. Washington will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin, who is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA over his last three starts.

_ The Angels will throw left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who is 3-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against Toronto. The Jays will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman.

_ Jacob deGrom will start for the Mets against the Braves’ Julio Teheran. In 18 career starts against Atlanta, deGrom is 6-6 with a 1.86 ERA. In 25 career starts and one relief appearance against New York, Teheran is 10-7 with a 2.35 ERA.

_ Following a day off, the Cubs will throw left-hander Cole Hamels against the White Sox in the first of a two-game crosstown series at Wrigley Field tonight. Hamels has not allowed an earned run over 22 innings in his past three starts. The Sox will start right-hander Iván Nova.

_ The Indians will start rookie right-hander Zach Plesac against the Rangers. In his last start Plesac became the first Indians pitcher ever to allow homers to the first two batters of a home game. Adrian Sampson will be on the mound for the Rangers. Sampson was without a big league victory before going 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA his last six games.

_ Red Sox left-hander David Price takes the mound for the middle game of the series, after allowing a season-high six runs while recording only four outs in his last start against Texas. The Twins will throw right-hander Michael Pineda. The Red Sox stretched their winning streak to a season-high six straight games with a 2-0 victory over the Twins last night.

_ The Marlins’ Jordan Yamamoto will be making his second career start. In his MLB debut June 12 in Miami against St. Louis, he allowed just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a seven innings. The Cardinals will throw right-hander Jack Flaherty, who set a career high with six runs allowed in his only career appearance against Miami last year.

_ After a day off, the Rockies open a three-game set in Arizona tonight with right-hander Antonio Senzatela taking the mound. Arizona also had yesterday off and will start right-hander Merrill Kelly as the Diamondbacks begin a nine-game homestand against NL West opponents.

_ Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa tries again for his first victory of the season for Baltimore as the A’s counter with left-hander Brett Anderson.

_ The Royals are starting right-hander Homer Bailey, who snapped a five-start winless skid throwing six scoreless innings against Detroit in his last start. The Mariners will counter with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. He hasn’t pitched into the sixth since his last win on May 19.

NHL-LIGHTNING-COBURN

Lightning re-sign Coburn to $3.4M, 2-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Braydon Coburn to a $3.4 million, two-year deal. The 34-year-old had four goals and 19 assists in 74 games last season when he averaged 17:08 of ice time. Coburn took a $2 million annual pay cut from his last contract. That should help Tampa Bay remain among the NHL’s top Stanley Cup contenders.

Coburn has 228 points in 924 games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Philadelphia Flyers and Lightning. Tampa Bay acquired him in 2015.

The deal comes less than a day after two-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Erik Karlsson re-signed with San Jose. The Lightning were considered among the favorites to sign Karlsson if he became a free agent.

HORSE RACING- RACEHORSE DEATHS

Racehorse takes lead, dies at Laurel Park; Maryland’s 12th

LAUREL, Md. (AP) _ A 5-year-old horse died of a suspected heart attack during a race at Laurel Park, the 12th racehorse to die in Maryland this year. The Baltimore Sun reports the mare named Follow the Petals collapsed on Sunday immediately after she had taken the lead in her race. The jockey was unharmed. The Stronach Group has called for sweeping reforms to medication in response to deaths at its tracks in Maryland and California.

The Stronach Group owns Laurel Park and Pimlico as well as California’s Santa Anita Park, where 29 racehorses have died since December.