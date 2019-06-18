Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trent Yawney joins McLellan’s coaching staff with LA Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Trent Yawney has joined Todd McLellan’s staff as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the hiring Tuesday.

Yawney was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers last season. The former Chicago Blackhawks head coach spent 2014-18 on the staff of the Anaheim Ducks, working under Bruce Boudreau and Randy Carlyle.

Yawney was McLellan’s assistant for three seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2008-11. Yawney and McLellan also played together for two seasons with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades from 1983-85.

Yawney specializes in coaching defensemen. He joins a staff in Los Angeles including Marco Sturm and goaltending coach Bill Ranford, two holdovers from Willie Desjardins’ staff last season.

McLellan was hired by the Kings on April 16.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

10:34 am
UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

11:06 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Sports

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA
Sports

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content