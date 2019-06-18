Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teddy Allen dismissed from Wichita State basketball team

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State has dismissed Teddy Allen after he was arrested last week following a disturbance at a woman’s home.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said Tuesday he and Coach Gregg Marshall wished Allen well but decided his dismissal was best for the basketball program.

Allen was arrested last Thursday after a woman accused him of causing a disturbance at her home, destroying her iPhone and stealing keys before fleeing on foot. He was later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors. He faces a July 29 arraignment.

Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia and sat out last season after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets” for his scoring ability, Allen was expected to start this coming season.

The Wichita Eagle reports Marshall said in a statement that he was disappointed and regretted that he couldn’t help Allen more.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

