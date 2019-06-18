Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Study: WNBA, NBA earn high grades in diversity hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A diversity report shows the NBA still leads men’s professional sports leagues in racial and gender hiring practices.

The annual report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported almost identical scores from last year. The grade for racial hiring was an A-plus with an unchanged 98.7 score. The grade for gender hiring was a B, but slid slightly to 80.9.

The overall grade was an A at 89.8. That was better than Major League Soccer’s B-plus, the NFL with a B and Major League Baseball with a B-minus.

The only professional league with a higher grade from the past year was the WNBA, with an overall A-plus and 97.6 score.

